From the competitive angler to family outings, Boat Max USA can accommodate all your needs. With over 35 years in the Marine industry, we provide the personal attention you expect. Whether you’re in the market for the next vessel or wanting to sell, we will help you navigate through the process, keeping your best interest at the forefront. Through the years we have established close relationships in the industry to make us a full service brokerage firm. From service to surveys, international shipping/CE Certification to financing, accompanied with our aggressive advertisement, and ability to accept trades, Boat Max USA is the preferred choice.